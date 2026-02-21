Expand / Collapse search

Missing toddler prompts Amber Alert, 'criminal damage' reported at AZ ICE building | Nightly Roundup

Published  February 21, 2026 5:34pm MST
Nightly Roundup
PHOENIX - From an Amber Alert issued for a missing 3-year-old girl in the Valley, to damage found at the Surprise warehouse owned by ICE, here's a look at your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Saturday, February 21, 2026.

1. Missing toddler may be with adult woman unrelated to her

Amber Alert issued for 3-year-old girl missing out of Avondale
An Amber Alert has been issued for 3-year-old Kehlani Rogers, who disappeared from her Avondale home near 118th Avenue and Thomas Road late Friday night.

2. Nancy Guthrie latest: All crime scene evidence, search warrant scene, submitted for analysis

Nancy Guthrie disappearance: Day 21 latest updates
Saturday marks Day 21 since Nancy Guthrie, the 84-year-old mother of NBC "Today" show host Savannah Guthrie, disappeared from her Tucson-area home. Investigators believe she was taken against her will.

3. FBI investigating damage at ICE-owned warehouse in Surprise

ICE-owned warehouse found damaged in Surprise: police
An ICE-owned warehouse in Surprise was damaged early Saturday morning, with investigators reporting a broken window and evidence of a small fire.

4. Body of missing 32-year-old man discovered in Mesa

Missing Tempe man found dead in Mesa
After an intensive search and a massive community effort, Tempe Police have confirmed that the body of Michael Bayne has been recovered in Mesa.

5. Detectives vetting nearly 20,000 tips as search for Nancy Guthrie enters fourth week

Nancy Guthrie: $200,000 reward offered as tips surpass 20,000
A look at your weather 

Arizona weather forecast: Dry conditions expected this weekend
Dry weather is expected this weekend, with highs in the 70s in Phoenix.

Nightly RoundupArizonaNews