Missing toddler prompts Amber Alert, 'criminal damage' reported at AZ ICE building | Nightly Roundup

PHOENIX - From an Amber Alert issued for a missing 3-year-old girl in the Valley, to damage found at the Surprise warehouse owned by ICE, here's a look at your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Saturday, February 21, 2026.
1. Missing toddler may be with adult woman unrelated to her
An Amber Alert has been issued for 3-year-old Kehlani Rogers, who disappeared from her Avondale home near 118th Avenue and Thomas Road late Friday night.
2. Nancy Guthrie latest: All crime scene evidence, search warrant scene, submitted for analysis
Saturday marks Day 21 since Nancy Guthrie, the 84-year-old mother of NBC "Today" show host Savannah Guthrie, disappeared from her Tucson-area home. Investigators believe she was taken against her will.
3. FBI investigating damage at ICE-owned warehouse in Surprise
An ICE-owned warehouse in Surprise was damaged early Saturday morning, with investigators reporting a broken window and evidence of a small fire.
4. Body of missing 32-year-old man discovered in Mesa
After an intensive search and a massive community effort, Tempe Police have confirmed that the body of Michael Bayne has been recovered in Mesa.
5. Detectives vetting nearly 20,000 tips as search for Nancy Guthrie enters fourth week
A look at your weather
Dry weather is expected this weekend, with highs in the 70s in Phoenix.
