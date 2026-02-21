Missing toddler prompts Amber Alert, 'criminal damage' reported at AZ ICE building | Nightly Roundup

article

From an Amber Alert issued for a missing 3-year-old girl in the Valley, to damage found at the Surprise warehouse owned by ICE, here's a look at your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Saturday, February 21, 2026.

1. Missing toddler may be with adult woman unrelated to her

2. Nancy Guthrie latest: All crime scene evidence, search warrant scene, submitted for analysis

3. FBI investigating damage at ICE-owned warehouse in Surprise

4. Body of missing 32-year-old man discovered in Mesa

5. Detectives vetting nearly 20,000 tips as search for Nancy Guthrie enters fourth week

A look at your weather

