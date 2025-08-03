3-year-old pulled from Scottsdale pool has died: PD

Scottsdale Police say a child who was pulled from a pool on July 29 has died.

What they're saying:

In a statement released on Aug. 3, Scottsdale Police say the child died at a hospital on July 30.

"There were no apparent signs of foul play, and currently, no criminal charges are pending," read a portion of the statement.

The backstory:

Per their initial statement, Scottsdale Fire officials said crews responded to an apartment complex near Scottsdale and McDowell Roads on July 29, after a 3-year-old was found unresponsive in a pool.

"First responders performed advanced life-saving measures at the scene before transporting the child to a local children's hospital," the department said.

What we don't know:

It's unclear how the child got into the pool.

What's next:

"There is a death investigation occurring, as with all untimely deaths such as this. The Maricopa County Medical Examiner will ultimately determine the cause and manner of death," read a portion of Scottsdale Police's statement on Aug. 3.

What you can do:

The following drowning and water safety tips were shared by the Scottsdale Fire Department:

Always supervise children near water.

Use barriers, such as pool fencing with self-closing, self-latching gates.

Teach children swimming and water safety skills as soon as possible.

Learn CPR to provide immediate aid if necessary.

Don't rely on floatation devices, like water wings or pool noodles.

Drain kiddle pools, tubs and buckets after use.

Area where the incident happened