3-year-old pulled from Scottsdale pool has died: PD
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - Scottsdale Police say a child who was pulled from a pool on July 29 has died.
What they're saying:
In a statement released on Aug. 3, Scottsdale Police say the child died at a hospital on July 30.
"There were no apparent signs of foul play, and currently, no criminal charges are pending," read a portion of the statement.
The backstory:
Per their initial statement, Scottsdale Fire officials said crews responded to an apartment complex near Scottsdale and McDowell Roads on July 29, after a 3-year-old was found unresponsive in a pool.
"First responders performed advanced life-saving measures at the scene before transporting the child to a local children's hospital," the department said.
What we don't know:
It's unclear how the child got into the pool.
What's next:
"There is a death investigation occurring, as with all untimely deaths such as this. The Maricopa County Medical Examiner will ultimately determine the cause and manner of death," read a portion of Scottsdale Police's statement on Aug. 3.
What you can do:
The following drowning and water safety tips were shared by the Scottsdale Fire Department:
- Always supervise children near water.
- Use barriers, such as pool fencing with self-closing, self-latching gates.
- Teach children swimming and water safety skills as soon as possible.
- Learn CPR to provide immediate aid if necessary.
- Don't rely on floatation devices, like water wings or pool noodles.
- Drain kiddle pools, tubs and buckets after use.