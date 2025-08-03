Expand / Collapse search
3-year-old pulled from Scottsdale pool has died: PD

Published  August 3, 2025 9:32pm MST
Scottsdale
(Initial report) Scottsdale toddler in critical condition after being pulled from pool

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - Scottsdale Police say a child who was pulled from a pool on July 29 has died.

What they're saying:

In a statement released on Aug. 3, Scottsdale Police say the child died at a hospital on July 30.

"There were no apparent signs of foul play, and currently, no criminal charges are pending," read a portion of the statement.

The backstory:

Per their initial statement, Scottsdale Fire officials said crews responded to an apartment complex near Scottsdale and McDowell Roads on July 29, after a 3-year-old was found unresponsive in a pool.

"First responders performed advanced life-saving measures at the scene before transporting the child to a local children's hospital," the department said.

What we don't know:

It's unclear how the child got into the pool.

What's next:

"There is a death investigation occurring, as with all untimely deaths such as this. The Maricopa County Medical Examiner will ultimately determine the cause and manner of death," read a portion of Scottsdale Police's statement on Aug. 3.

What you can do:

The following drowning and water safety tips were shared by the Scottsdale Fire Department:

  • Always supervise children near water.
  • Use barriers, such as pool fencing with self-closing, self-latching gates.
  • Teach children swimming and water safety skills as soon as possible.
  • Learn CPR to provide immediate aid if necessary.
  • Don't rely on floatation devices, like water wings or pool noodles.
  • Drain kiddle pools, tubs and buckets after use.

  • Information for this article was gathered from a statement released by Scottsdale Police, with supplemental information gathered from a relevant FOX 10 news report that was published on July 29, 2025.

