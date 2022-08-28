Expand / Collapse search
Flash Flood Warning
from SUN 2:53 PM MST until SUN 6:00 PM MST, Yavapai County
6
Excessive Heat Watch
from TUE 10:00 AM MST until WED 8:00 PM MST, Northwest Valley, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek
Excessive Heat Watch
from TUE 10:00 AM MST until THU 8:00 PM MST, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley
Excessive Heat Watch
from TUE 10:00 AM MST until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Northwest Deserts, Lake Mead National Recreation Area
Special Weather Statement
until SUN 4:30 PM MST, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham
Air Quality Alert
until MON 9:00 PM MST, Maricopa County, Pinal County

$4.3M in fentanyl pills seized in I-8 traffic stop near Gila Bend

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Opioid Epidemic
FOX 10 Phoenix
$4.3 million in fentanyl pills were seized during a traffic stop in Gila Bend. article

$4.3 million in fentanyl pills were seized during a traffic stop in Gila Bend. (US Border Patrol)

GILA BEND, Ariz. - Border Patrol agents discovered $4.3 million in fentanyl pills during a traffic stop along Interstate 8 near Gila Bend, officials said.

On Aug. 26, agents from the Tucson sector pulled over a white Chevy SUV as it was exiting I-8 at mile marker 115.

"During the stop, agents observed several black duffel bags in the vehicle’s rear cargo area and that the female driver was noticeably nervous as she was questioned," officials said in a statement.

A search of the vehicle revealed three bags coated with axle grease and wrapped in black tape and cellophane.

Agents found 340 packages filled with 187 pounds of fentanyl pills. The drugs have an estimated value of $4.3 million.

The driver and her female passenger are expected to face drug charges.

More Arizona headlines

Awareness of fentanyl, the 'deadliest drug,' being raised by the DEA

Fentanyl is the single deadliest drug threat the nation has encountered, says the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, and that's why it launched National Fentanyl Day, raising awareness of how deadly the drug is.




 