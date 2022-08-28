$4.3M in fentanyl pills seized in I-8 traffic stop near Gila Bend

article

Border Patrol agents discovered $4.3 million in fentanyl pills during a traffic stop along Interstate 8 near Gila Bend, officials said.

On Aug. 26, agents from the Tucson sector pulled over a white Chevy SUV as it was exiting I-8 at mile marker 115.

"During the stop, agents observed several black duffel bags in the vehicle’s rear cargo area and that the female driver was noticeably nervous as she was questioned," officials said in a statement.

A search of the vehicle revealed three bags coated with axle grease and wrapped in black tape and cellophane.

Agents found 340 packages filled with 187 pounds of fentanyl pills. The drugs have an estimated value of $4.3 million.

The driver and her female passenger are expected to face drug charges.

