150,000 fentanyl pills seized in Chandler drug bust, DPS says

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Fentanyl seized. Photo by the Arizona Department of Public Safety

More than 30 pounds of fentanyl pills were seized in Chandler during a drug trafficking investigation on Aug. 10.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety arrested a suspect connected to the 35.7 pounds of fentanyl pills, about 150,000 of them, near Loop 101 and Chandler Boulevard.

30-year-old Braulio de Diego, of Mesa, was arrested and booked into the Maricopa County Jail on suspicion of possession of a narcotic drug and possession of a narcotic drug for sale.

DPS says the street value of the pills is estimated to be more than $525,000.

