Expand / Collapse search
Flash Flood Warning
from TUE 4:58 PM MST until TUE 8:00 PM MST, Mohave County
11
Flash Flood Warning
until TUE 8:15 PM MDT, Apache County
Flash Flood Warning
from TUE 6:08 PM MDT until TUE 9:15 PM MDT, Apache County
Flood Advisory
from TUE 5:09 PM MST until TUE 8:15 PM MST, Yuma County
Flood Advisory
from TUE 4:28 PM MST until TUE 7:30 PM MST, Pima County
Flood Advisory
from TUE 2:31 PM MST until TUE 5:30 PM MST, Maricopa County
Flood Advisory
from TUE 4:51 PM MST until TUE 6:00 PM MST, Cochise County
Flood Advisory
from TUE 3:49 PM MDT until TUE 7:00 PM MDT, Apache County, Navajo County
Special Weather Statement
until TUE 5:15 PM MST, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon, Yuma County, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley
Air Quality Alert
until TUE 9:00 PM MST, Pinal County
Air Quality Alert
until WED 9:00 PM MST, Maricopa County

150,000 fentanyl pills seized in Chandler drug bust, DPS says

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix
Image 1 of 2

Fentanyl seized. Photo by the Arizona Department of Public Safety

CHANDLER, Ariz. - More than 30 pounds of fentanyl pills were seized in Chandler during a drug trafficking investigation on Aug. 10.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety arrested a suspect connected to the 35.7 pounds of fentanyl pills, about 150,000 of them, near Loop 101 and Chandler Boulevard.

30-year-old Braulio de Diego, of Mesa, was arrested and booked into the Maricopa County Jail on suspicion of possession of a narcotic drug and possession of a narcotic drug for sale.

DPS says the street value of the pills is estimated to be more than $525,000.

MORE: Arizona drug busts: Some of our most recent, biggest seizures

Illegal marijuana dispensary discovered in south Phoenix, authorities say

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office uncovered an illegal marijuana dispensary in a south Phoenix neighborhood. Authorities seized weed, mushrooms, and other drugs, along with 4 guns.

Police find stolen AR-15, meth, and fentanyl in Phoenix man's apartment

Police say a stolen AR-15, 68 pounds of meth, and 8,000 fentanyl pills were found inside a man's apartment in Phoenix.

Fentanyl, meth, Xanax found inside vehicle during Chandler traffic stop: police

Police pulled Brooks Corbin over near Arizona Avenue and Riggs Road on Aug. 8 after they noticed that the car had a fake license plate.