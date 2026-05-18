4 arrested in shooting at Scottsdale short-term rental

The Brief Four suspects accused of committing a shooting at a short-term rental property near McDowell and Hayden roads have been arrested. Police say no one inside the home was hurt during the April 12 shooting. The suspects are accused of discharging a firearm in city limits, discharging a firearm at a residence and conspiracy.



Four men have been arrested in connection with a shooting at a Scottsdale short-term rental property.

What we know:

Scottsdale Police say the shooting happened at 10:45 p.m. on April 12 near McDowell and Hayden roads. When officers got to the scene, they found the home had been hit by multiple bullets and numerous shell casings were recovered. Several adults were inside the home at the time of the shooting, but no one was hurt.

Investigators say they were able to identify the suspects through surveillance footage, forensic evidence and the search of social media accounts. Detectives also recovered several firearms connected to the shooting.

The suspects were identified as:

Kywan Jones, 24

Jamir Smith, 22

Gabriel Chiruza Lunyerere, 21

Michel "Ray" Kasereka, 20

All four suspects were booked into jail and are accused of multiple charges, including discharging a firearm in city limits, discharging a firearm at a residence and conspiracy.

Dig deeper:

"Investigators believe the shooting was a targeted retaliatory act connected to an armed robbery that occurred earlier that evening in Phoenix," police said.

What they're saying:

"Our detectives, analysts, tactical teams, and support personnel did outstanding work in identifying and arresting those responsible for this dangerous shooting," Scottsdale Police Chief Joe LeDuc said. "This case reflects the professionalism, persistence, and teamwork our employees bring every day. Let this serve as a clear message: if you commit crimes in Scottsdale, we will identify you and work tirelessly to ensure justice is served."

Map of the area where the shooting happened: