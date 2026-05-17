Teen driver suspected of impairment in deadly north Phoenix crash

The Brief A 22-year-old man was killed in a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of 12th Street and Bell Road in north Phoenix. Police believe speed and impairment on the part of an 18-year-old SUV driver caused the collision. Charges against the teen driver will be determined after the investigation is complete.



An 18-year-old driver reportedly struck and killed another driver in a crash overnight in north Phoenix.

What we know:

Phoenix Police responded to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of 12th Street and Bell Road just after 1:20 a.m. on May 17.

An 18-year-old man in an SUV was speeding down Bell Road, heading west, when he struck a 22-year-old driver of a sedan.

The teen was taken to a nearby hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries, while the 22-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

Officers said speed and impairment appear to have contributed to the crash, "with impairment associated with the 18‑year‑old driver."

What we don't know:

The identities of the drivers were not released.

What's next:

The teen remains hospitalized. Charges could be filed once officials complete their investigation.

Map of the intersection.