Phoenix Children's celebrate patients graduating high school

The Brief The 1 Darn Cool School program at Phoenix Children's Hospital hosted a graduation ceremony to celebrate patients earning their high school diplomas. Fully funded by Desert Financial Credit Union, the school provides year-round academic instruction at the bedside or in a classroom setting to maintain normalcy for hospitalized children.



For most teenagers, high school graduation is a rite of passage. But for some students, getting to the finish line included overcoming tests that had nothing to do with school exams.

Local perspective:

At the 1 Darn Cool School graduation ceremony, teacher Barbara Lewis explained how the program operates within the medical facility.

"Whether it’s we’re doing the instruction at their bedside or we’re taking them to a classroom, provides a little sense of normalcy in their day while they’re here at the hospital," Lewis said.

Why you should care:

Fully funded by the Desert Financial Credit Union, the school gives year-round academic support to patients at Phoenix Children's Hospital, helping students like Ana Stevens.

"I’ve had a rough four years," Stevens said. "I’ve had a really rough four years of high school. And I think missing my senior year, most of my senior year was the cherry on top."

It was in August when Stevens was at her usual tumbling practice. During her last pass, she landed on her neck, compressing her spinal cord.

"You never know how fast things can change until they do," Stevens said. "I am in a chair. I don’t know for how long. Or if things will get better."

What they're saying:

The 1 Darn Cool School became much more than just a class for Stevens as she navigated her recovery and schoolwork.

"Teacher Barb was the best part. She was my rock. And my shoulder to cry on. And she helped me get through pre-calc," Stevens said. "It’s been a place that has really meant a lot. That has created memory for me that made my experience better."

Everyone from high school graduates to students simply moving to the next grade were celebrated at the event. And no one was left out, with staff even using robots and iPads to help bedridden students walk at the ceremony.

Dig deeper:

Tim Harrison, vice president at Phoenix Children's Hospital, emphasized the importance of the milestone for patients.

"They’re meant to feel special as they should be because this is a big deal," Harrison said.

Clarissa Wright, VP of social responsibility and executive director of Desert Financial Foundation, shared an encouraging message for the graduating class.

"I hope they know that their future is bright and there is a community that cares about them and wants them to be successful no matter what they are going through anything is possible," Wright said.

What's next:

The students are taking the lessons they learned here, and not just in their textbooks, to their next chapter. For Stevens, that next chapter is Arizona State University.