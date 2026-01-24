4 children, 2 others severely burned in Mesa apartment fire

The Brief Six people were hospitalized with serious burns, including four children, following a third-alarm apartment fire in Mesa. Around 30 residents were displaced and moved to a shelter after the blaze tore through the eight-unit complex. The cause of the fire is unknown and remains under investigation.



Six people, including several children, suffered serious burns in an apartment fire in Mesa on Saturday morning.

What we know:

The Mesa Fire Department responded to a third-alarm fire at 2121 South Pennington, an eight-unit apartment building, just before 1 a.m. on Jan. 24.

The two adults and four kids, ranging in ages from six months to 13 years old, were found with serious burns and were taken to the Valleywise Health Burn Center for specialized burn care. One of the children was airlifted from Banner Desert to the burn center.

The two adults and three of the children are considered to be in critical condition. The fourth child is in serious condition.

Around 30 residents in the building were evacuated and taken to a nearby junior high school " to get them out of the cold and provide support," the department said.

Image 1 of 3 ▼

What we don't know:

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

"Due to the extent of the damage, it may take several days to complete the investigation and determine the origin," Mesa fire crews said.

What they're saying:

"American Red Cross Disaster Action Team volunteers responded to a multi-family apartment fire earlier today in Mesa, providing immediate assistance to those affected. Working alongside local partners, volunteers helped address urgent needs and offered support to help individuals and families begin their recovery," the Red Cross said in a statement.

What you can do:

A GoFundMe was made to support the family.

Map of where the fire broke out.