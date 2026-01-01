4 hurt in New Year's Eve stabbing at Mesa apartments

The Brief Four people were stabbed on Dec. 31 at an apartment complex near Broadway and Gilbert Roads. All four victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries. No suspects are in custody.



No suspects are in custody after a quadruple stabbing late Wednesday night left four people injured.

What we know:

The incident happened just before midnight on Dec. 31 at an apartment complex near Broadway and Gilbert Roads.

Mesa Police say when officers got to the scene, they found four adults with cut and stab wounds. All four victims were treated and are expected to survive.

What they're saying:

Investigators say people were drinking alcohol at multiple apartments when a fight broke out.

"At some point during the fight, a glass bottle was used as a weapon, and knives were also involved," police said. "Based on what officers have learned so far, the incident appears to be isolated, and there is no information to suggest an ongoing threat to the public at this time."

What we don't know:

No suspects have been identified.

