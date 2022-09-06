4 injured after argument leads to shooting in Phoenix

Four people, including a juvenile, were shot when an argument between two men led to a shooting in Phoenix.

Phoenix Police say the shooting happened at a home at about 8:30 p.m. on Sept. 5 near 28th Street and Broadway Road.

Officers responded to the scene and found a man who had been shot. He was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police said another man showed up at a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators say the two men were arguing at the home and at some point, shots were fired.

"During that gunfire, stray rounds went into another home and struck an adult and juvenile," police said.

Both the adult and juvenile suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

No further details were released.

