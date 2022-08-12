Expand / Collapse search
4 injured after fiery crash in Arlington where car runs into building

By FOX 5 DC Digital Team
Published 
Updated 5:08PM
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 5 DC
Image 1 of 2

ARLINGTON, Va. - Authorities are investigating after a vehicle crashed into a building Friday evening injuring at least four people in Arlington, according to police and fire officials.

Alrington County Police reported the crash on Twitter around 7:00 p.m. Friday. They say a vehicle crash into a building in the 2000 block of Wilson Boulevard.

Image 1 of 3

Credit: Jake Denton

Images from the scene show a heavy fire crew presence outside of the Ireland's Four Courts Irish pub. The pub posted on Twitter asking everyone to keep the victims of the crash in their prayers.

The crash caused a structure fire, but it was put out a short time later.

FOX 5 obtained video from above the scene showing a heavy amount of smoke coming from the area.

Huge plume of smoke billows from scene of Arlington fiery crash

A video sent to FOX 5 from a viewer on Twitter shows a massive plume of smoke billowing from the scene of car crashing into a bar in Arlington. (Credit: @morriskevinm)

According to Arlington Fire and EMS, four patients were taken to an area hospital with critical injuries. They say additional patients are also being treated at the scene, but did not specify how many.

Authorities have not indicted what caused the vehicle to crash into the building.

WATCH LIVE COVERAGE