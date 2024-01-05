Expand / Collapse search
4-month-old baby found safe after Jeep she was in was stolen in Georgetown

By FOX 5 DC Digital Team
Published 
Updated 5:24PM
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 5 DC

Jeep stolen in Georgetown with infant inside, baby found safe

A 4-month-old baby who was inside an SUV that was stolen in Northwest Friday evening has been found. Here's what we know so far.

WASHINGTON - A 4-month-old baby girl who was inside an SUV that was stolen in Northwest Friday evening has been found. 

Metropolitan Police Department officials confirmed the child was located safely on 28 Street Southeast D.C. nearly an hour after the theft was first reported around 6:03 p.m.

GDHq64eXkAI_9_7.jpg

The vehicle, described as a white Jeep, was allegedly stolen in the 3000 block of M Street and is notably missing its gas cap door, making it more identifiable. The infant was reportedly dressed in a pink snowsuit at the time of the theft.

MPD mobilized a significant response to locate the missing Jeep and ensure the safe return of the baby. 

IMG_3521.jpg

Photo Credit: Jiji Estrada

Officers are asking anyone with information to come forward immediately.

This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 5 for updates. 