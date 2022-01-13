4 veterans rowing 3,000 miles across Atlantic to help US service members struggling with PTSD

article

Four veterans from Florida are rowing 3,000 miles across the Atlantic to raise awareness for PTSD and veteran suicide while raising money for our country’s heroes who face mental health challenges.

The veterans from the Fernandina Beach-based rowers group make up Foar From Home – a support platform and community which has so far raised more than $727,000. The money goes to help vets struggling with PTSD, identity issues, financial problems, housing accessibility and cognitive disorders.

Billy Cimino (Army), Cameron Hansen (Air Force), A.M. ‘Hupp’ Huppman (Navy), and Paul Lore (Marines) departed from La Gomera, one of Spain’s Canary Islands, Dec. 12.

As of Jan. 10, the crew has been on the ocean 29 days with 1,608 nautical miles rowed and 1,240 nautical miles left to go. Their journey is part of the Talisker Whiskey Atlantic Challenge, a worldwide charitable initiative known as "The World's Toughest Row." They’re expected to make it ashore to their destination in Antigua by the end of the month.

The men four veterans are pictured rowing in a provided image. (Credit: Atlantic Campaigns)

"We originally took on this challenge to change the lives of a few veterans," Lore told Fox News. "Instead, with the support of a loving, grassroots community, we are now building a mega-kennel at K9s For Warriors that will train warrior dogs for our veterans."

"We have been blessed to impact our veteran community in this way — all while this ocean crossing has reshaped our character, our hearts and our grace," Lore added.

You can follow along with their journey in real-time at www.taliskerwhiskyatlanticchallenge.com. You can also sponsor their miles on foarfromhome.com.

Advertisement

Get updates to this story on FOXNews.com.