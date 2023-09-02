4 women in critical condition, baby hurt in Phoenix 2-car crash, PD says

Five people including a baby were badly hurt in a Phoenix crash Saturday afternoon, the fire department said.

Crews responded to reports of a two-car crash near 59th Avenue and Thomas Road on Sept. 2. That's where they found five victims who had been hurt – one needed to be extricated from a car.

The ages of the victims range from pediatric to 60s. They are all females and are in critical condition, aside from the baby who is stable.

Phoenix Police is investigating the crash.

There's no word on what led up to the two cars colliding.