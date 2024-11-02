5 defendants face felony charges for stealing vehicles and operating a 'chop shop'

The Brief Five defendants were in court pleading for lower bond after being charged with felony theft and conspiracy. They are accused of stealing vehicles and operating a "chop shop" where stolen auto parts are resold. A string of recent car burglaries, some of them by criminals armed with high-powered rifles, has residents concerned.



Five people appeared in court early this morning after a big bust of several vehicle thefts in the Valley.

State prosecutors say the defendants stole vehicles and operated a "chop shop," using guns and burglary tools to do it.

Five defendants who face felony charges, including conspiracy and theft, appeared in court Saturday morning after being arrested on Friday.

One of the defendants, Jorge (George) Aguilar, faces a charge of owning or operating a "chop shop" where stolen cars are taken apart and then sold for parts.

The state motioned for a cash-only $250,000 bond.

"When law enforcement did attempt to arrest him, he did flee in his vehicle and then on foot. Additionally, he did have an assault rifle on him," said Ashley Stetson of the Maricopa County Attorney's Office.

There has been a recent string of armed vehicle thefts in the Valley, including one last month in Waddell.

A law enforcement source tells FOX 10 that crime is connected to the five defendants, but Arizona DPS has yet to confirm it.

Aguilar and two other defendants pleaded with the judge for a lower bond.

"I understand I broke the law but that doesn’t mean that I’m going to flee. I have my own home here and like I said I haven’t been in trouble in 10 years," said Aguilar.

Another defendant, Luis Rodriguez, pleaded for a similar lower bond.

"I'm a 19 year old. And, yes, I live in Houston, but that does not mean that I'm a flee. If anything, I could find a place to live over here with a friend," Rodriguez said.

A third defendant said that she needed to take care of her family.

"I'm a single mom. I have a six year old son. I am the only one that takes care of him. I have a business. I run it with my mom. It's a day to day. It's six days out the week," said Luna Vargas.

All five defendants are due back in court next week.