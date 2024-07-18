5 garbage trucks damaged in a fire in Phoenix, no injuries reported

article

Five garbage trucks were damaged in a fire in Phoenix on July 18.

Firefighters used extended hose lines and ladder trucks to prevent the flames from spreading, according to a release.

The fire happened in a parking lot near the intersection of 43rd Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ (Photo courtesy of Phoenix Fire Department)

No injuries were reported in the incident.

An investigation is underway.

How much damage was caused?

According to the website Truckpaper, used garbage trucks are listed from anywhere between $40,000 to $119,000.

The release says that the damaged trucks ran on natural gas.

In 2019, the city of Phoenix Public Works Department received a grant to replace nine diesel-fueled garbage trucks with trucks fueled by compressed natural gas.

That grant was worth $2.1 million.

Map of where the fire happened: