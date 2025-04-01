AZ grandmother killed; inmate mistakenly released l Morning New Brief

A man is in critical condition following a fire at a mobile home park in Buckeye; an 81-year-old Casa Grande grandmother was hit and killed by a transport vehicle; and more. Here's a look at some of your top stories for the morning of Tuesday, April 1, 2025.
1. Family mourns matriarch
We're hearing from the family of a Casa Grande grandmother who was hit and killed by the driver who had just dropped her off at home.
2. Inmate on the loose
Deputies are looking for an inmate who was mistakenly released from Pima County Adult Detention Complex. It's the second time it's happened at that jail in just the past week.
3. Radio broadcaster arrested
David Zorn, a radio broadcaster for Flagstaff's KAFF radio station, was arrested on suspicion of luring a minor for sexual exploitation, the police department said.
4. AZ train heists
You thought the days of robbing trains were something out of an old western? Think again. An organized crime ring is targeting trains right here in Arizona.
5. Jury selection resumes in ‘Doomsday Mom’ trial
April 1 marks day two of jury selection in the Arizona trial of Lori Vallow Daybell, the so-called "Doomsday Mom" accused of conspiring to murder her former husband, Charles Vallow.
Today's weather
Cooler and windy today in the Valley with a high in the 70s.