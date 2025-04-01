Expand / Collapse search
AZ grandmother killed; inmate mistakenly released l Morning New Brief

Published  April 1, 2025 9:53am MST
Man hurt in mobile home fire l Morning Headlines April 1

A man is in critical condition following a fire at a mobile home park in Buckeye; an 81-year-old Casa Grande grandmother was hit and killed by a transport vehicle; and more. Here's a look at some of your top stories for the morning of Tuesday, April 1, 2025.

A family is mourning the loss of a woman who was hit and killed by a driver; authorities are looking for an inmate who they say was accidentally released from custody; and more. Here's a look at some of your top stories for the morning of April 1.

1. Family mourns matriarch

Casa Grande grandmother hit and killed by city transportation van driver
Casa Grande grandmother hit and killed by city transportation van driver

We're hearing from the family of a Casa Grande grandmother who was hit and killed by the driver who had just dropped her off at home.

2. Inmate on the loose

Inmate accidently released from Pima County Adult Detention Complex
Inmate accidently released from Pima County Adult Detention Complex

Deputies are looking for an inmate who was mistakenly released from Pima County Adult Detention Complex. It's the second time it's happened at that jail in just the past week.

3. Radio broadcaster arrested

David Zorn, Arizona radio broadcaster, arrested for alleged child sex crimes
David Zorn, Arizona radio broadcaster, arrested for alleged child sex crimes

David Zorn, a radio broadcaster for Flagstaff's KAFF radio station, was arrested on suspicion of luring a minor for sexual exploitation, the police department said.

4. AZ train heists

Organized crime ring believed to be targeting trains in Arizona
Organized crime ring believed to be targeting trains in Arizona

You thought the days of robbing trains were something out of an old western? Think again. An organized crime ring is targeting trains right here in Arizona.

5. Jury selection resumes in ‘Doomsday Mom’ trial

Lori Vallow Daybell Arizona murder conspiracy trial: Day 2 of jury selection
Lori Vallow Daybell Arizona murder conspiracy trial: Day 2 of jury selection

April 1 marks day two of jury selection in the Arizona trial of Lori Vallow Daybell, the so-called "Doomsday Mom" accused of conspiring to murder her former husband, Charles Vallow.

Today's weather

Arizona weather forecast: Windy, cooler conditions in Phoenix
Arizona weather forecast: Windy, cooler conditions in Phoenix

Cooler and windy today in the Valley with a high in the 70s.

