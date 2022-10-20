5 people taken to the hospital after Avondale pedestrian crash, fire officials say

Crews are at the scene of a crash involving multiple people in the Avondale area on the night of Oct. 20.

According to Avondale Deputy Fire & Medical Chief Ben Avitia, crews responded to an area near Van Buren Street and Dysart Road for a crash involving a car and pedestrians.

"An adult female with an infant child in her arms and an adult male pushing a double stroller with two children inside were crossing Van Buren Street, and were accidentally struck by a vehicle traveling at a moderate rate of speed," read a portion of the statement.

Avitia said of the five pedestrians, an adult female and an infant girl were taken to area hospitals immediately, while an adult man and two other children were treated at the scene, and then transported to a hospital.

All patients, according to Avitia, are expected to survive.

The person who was driving the car at the time of the crash was not hurt, according to officials.

The incident is under investigation, according to Avitia.

This is not the first West Valley crash involving pedestrians in recent weeks. On Oct. 10, a woman who was crossing the street in Tolleson with a three-year-old was hit by a dump truck. The woman, identified as 75-year-old Maria Miramontes, died on Oct. 19, according to Tolleson Police officials.

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news

(Click here for interactive map)