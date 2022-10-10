Woman dies after she was hit by dump truck in Tolleson

Officials with the Tolleson Police Department say a woman who was hit by a commercial dump truck on the morning of Oct. 10 has died from her injuries.

The incident happened in a Tolleson neighborhood that is located near Interstate 10 and 91st Avenue. According to police at the time of the crash, a 75-year-old woman and a 3-year-old child were crossing a street when they were hit by the dump truck.

"[At] about 8:30 this morning, we received several 911 calls of a pedestrian versus the truck," said Sgt. Obed Gaytan with the Tolleson Police Department.

"I was actually going outside to take out some garage when we see a truck come up to the stop. It did not quite stop at the stop sign, and there was an older woman and a child walking in the crosswalk," said Jamaica Austin, who lives in the area.

The 75-year-old, since identified by police as Maria Miramontes, was initially taken to the hospital in critical condition. Police officials said Miramontes died on the morning of Oct. 19.

The 3-year-old child who was with Miramontes at the time of the crash was not hurt.

Police said the dump truck driver stayed at the scene after the crash and is cooperating with the investigation.

"This investigation is still ongoing. A charging decision will be made when the results of the driver’s toxicology is obtained from the crime lab and at the competition of the investigation," read a portion of Tolleson Police's statement on Oct. 19.

Dump truck company responds, neighbors left shaken

The dump truck company, Torrent Resources, has said that they are "working with authorities, and for respect to the families involved, will not be providing more."

The incident also left people living in the area shaken.

"The woman in the truck hit the older woman. She screamed, and everyone screamed for the woman to stop, but instead of stopping, she proceeded very slowly," said Austin. "The driver took off running. Got out of the vehicle and took off running."

For now, area residents are urging drivers to be more careful.

"I hope that people pay attention," said Austin. "When you're passing the crosswalks, when your driving industrial vehicles, pay attention. This was an older woman and a child."

Read More Top Arizona Stories

(Click here for interactive map)