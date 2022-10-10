Vehicle shot in Phoenix with woman, children inside; suspect search continues

When officers arrived at an Arco gas station near 27th Avenue and McDowell Road on Monday morning, they found a woman who was struck by gunfire.

"Officers learned the woman was a passenger in a vehicle that was shot at in the area of 32nd Avenue and McDowell Road," stated Sgt. Phillip Krynsky. "The vehicle was also occupied by an adult male and three other juveniles however no one else was injured."

Paramedics treated the woman at the scene, but she later died from her injuries.

Police are now waiting for a search warrant to enter a home where the suspects may have been spotted.

No names have been released in this case.

