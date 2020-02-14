5-year-old girl taken off life support after being injured in Northern Arizona wrong-way crash

Authorities say a 5-year-old girl who was injured in a wrong-way crash in Northern Arizona has died.

The Yavapai County Sheriff's Office says the girl was taken off life support at Phoenix Children's Hospital Thursday afternoon.

Deputies say the crash happened on February 10 in Rimrock when the girl's 46-year-old mother drove the wrong way in her SUV and collided head-on with a pickup truck.

The girl was not in a car seat when the collision occurred. She was taken to Verde Valley Medical Center and then flown to PCH with apparent internal bleeding.

Both drivers were hospitalized with serious injuries.

The girl's mother told deputies she thought she had fallen asleep at the wheel and admitted to using pain pills and medical marijuana earlier in the day. Evidence of drug use and medical marijuana prescriptions was found in her purse.

Detectives are investigating the crash.

