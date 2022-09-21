50 pounds of fentanyl seized in Arizona during traffic stop, DPS says it came from Mexico

Expand / Collapse search
Flash Flood Warning
from WED 1:42 PM MST until WED 4:45 PM MST, Pima County
21
Flash Flood Warning
until WED 4:45 PM MST, Pima County
Flash Flood Warning
from WED 3:28 PM MST until WED 6:30 PM MST, Pima County, Pinal County
Flash Flood Warning
from WED 3:06 PM MST until WED 6:15 PM MST, Pima County, Pinal County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from WED 3:57 PM MST until WED 4:45 PM MST, Pima County, Pinal County
Flash Flood Warning
from WED 2:58 PM MST until WED 7:00 PM MST, Pima County
Flash Flood Warning
from WED 3:16 PM MST until WED 6:15 PM MST, Pima County
Flash Flood Warning
until WED 7:15 PM MST, Maricopa County, Pinal County
Flash Flood Warning
until WED 5:45 PM MST, Maricopa County
Flash Flood Warning
until WED 5:00 PM MST, Maricopa County
Flash Flood Warning
from WED 2:09 PM MST until WED 5:15 PM MST, Graham County
Flash Flood Warning
from WED 1:55 PM MST until WED 10:00 PM MST, Coconino County
Flash Flood Warning
from WED 3:21 PM MDT until WED 6:30 PM MDT, Apache County, Navajo County
Flood Watch
from WED 5:00 AM MST until WED 11:00 PM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven, Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak
Flood Watch
until FRI 12:00 AM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Flood Watch
until THU 11:00 PM MST, Yavapai County Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains, Northern Gila County, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons
Flood Watch
until WED 11:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami, Southeast Gila County
Flood Watch
from WED 5:00 AM MST until WED 8:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau
Flood Advisory
from WED 2:49 PM MST until WED 6:00 PM MST, Pima County, Pinal County
Flood Advisory
from WED 3:54 PM MST until WED 5:45 PM MST, Pima County, Santa Cruz County
Flood Advisory
from WED 4:01 PM MST until WED 6:00 PM MST, Pima County

50 pounds of fentanyl seized in Arizona during traffic stop, DPS says it came from Mexico

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:

PIMA COUNTY, Ariz. - More than 50 pounds of fentanyl pills were found during a traffic stop in Arizona on Sept. 14, and authorities believe the drugs came from Mexico and were headed to Tucson.

The driver of a Ford Fusion was stopped on I-19 near Sahuarita in Pima County after a trooper with the Arizona Department of Public Safety "observed multiple indicators of criminal activity."

"A subsequent search of the vehicle led to the discovery of 52 pounds of suspected fentanyl pills concealed within a compartment built into the vehicle's rocker panels," DPS said in a news release.

Andres Ramirez-Sanchez, 28, of Douglas, Arizona, was booked into the Pima County Jail on suspicion of possession, transportation and sale of narcotic drugs.

Image 1 of 4

More than 50 pounds of fentanyl pills were found during a traffic stop in Arizona on Sept. 14, and authorities believe they came from Mexico and were headed to Tucson. Photo by DPS.

Related stories:

Deputies find over 850K counterfeit fentanyl pills near Phoenix; 2 women indicted

The Maricopa County Attorney's Office says MCSO deputies arrested Kimberli Guadalupe Torres-Marin and Alexa Torres-Marin after counterfeit pills laced with fentanyl were found in duffel bags in a car.

Phoenix man finds bag full of fentanyl and meth on his property, police say

A Phoenix man found a black bag on his property and when he opened it up, police say he was overwhelmed by the number of drugs inside.

Brick of fentanyl seized in Phoenix traffic stop. Police say drug traffickers are getting more creative

The Phoenix Police Department says a purple brick of fentanyl was found during a traffic stop, among other items, and this actually was the first they've seen.