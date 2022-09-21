50 pounds of fentanyl seized in Arizona during traffic stop, DPS says it came from Mexico

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:

More than 50 pounds of fentanyl pills were found during a traffic stop in Arizona on Sept. 14, and authorities believe the drugs came from Mexico and were headed to Tucson.

The driver of a Ford Fusion was stopped on I-19 near Sahuarita in Pima County after a trooper with the Arizona Department of Public Safety "observed multiple indicators of criminal activity."

"A subsequent search of the vehicle led to the discovery of 52 pounds of suspected fentanyl pills concealed within a compartment built into the vehicle's rocker panels," DPS said in a news release.

Andres Ramirez-Sanchez, 28, of Douglas, Arizona, was booked into the Pima County Jail on suspicion of possession, transportation and sale of narcotic drugs.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ More than 50 pounds of fentanyl pills were found during a traffic stop in Arizona on Sept. 14, and authorities believe they came from Mexico and were headed to Tucson. Photo by DPS.

