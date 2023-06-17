Expand / Collapse search
Red Flag Warning
until SAT 7:00 PM MST, Eastern Pima-Southeastern Pinal-Santa Cruz-Western Cochise, Southern Graham-Central and Eastern Cochise-Southern Greenlee-Lower Elevations of the San Carlos Apache Nation in Graham County, Northern Graham-Northern Greenlee-White and Gila Mountains
5
Fire Weather Watch
from MON 12:00 PM MDT until MON 9:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Fire Weather Watch
from MON 11:00 AM MST until MON 8:00 PM MST, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County
Wind Advisory
from MON 11:00 AM MST until MON 11:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau, Northwest Deserts, Lake Mead National Recreation Area
Air Quality Alert
until SAT 9:00 PM MST, Maricopa County

500,000 fentanyl pills seized in Phoenix during multi-agency crackdown on violent crimes

By Jessica Johnson
Published 
Drug Busts
FOX 10 Phoenix

PHOENIX - Phoenix Police announced the seizure of half a million fentanyl pills thanks to the department's "immensely successful" Operation Summer Shield.

The Phoenix Police Department announced the results of a multi-agency operation targeting violent offenders in the city on June 15. Operation Summer Shield ended in the arrests of over 580 people, police said, including wanted fugitives, homicide suspects, and convicted felons wanted for recent shootings.

In this case, police say more than 500,000 fentanyl pills, 3.5 pounds of meth and a gun were seized after a car was pulled over.

A video posted to Twitter on June 17 shows authorities taking a cooler out of a home and opening it to find clear bags full of drugs.

Two people were arrested in connection to this incident, police said. They are 18-year-old Angel Ornelas and 26-year-old Javier Luque Sandoval.

Watch more about Operation Summer Shield: