500,000 fentanyl pills seized in Phoenix during multi-agency crackdown on violent crimes

Phoenix Police announced the seizure of half a million fentanyl pills thanks to the department's "immensely successful" Operation Summer Shield.

The Phoenix Police Department announced the results of a multi-agency operation targeting violent offenders in the city on June 15. Operation Summer Shield ended in the arrests of over 580 people, police said, including wanted fugitives, homicide suspects, and convicted felons wanted for recent shootings.

In this case, police say more than 500,000 fentanyl pills, 3.5 pounds of meth and a gun were seized after a car was pulled over.

A video posted to Twitter on June 17 shows authorities taking a cooler out of a home and opening it to find clear bags full of drugs.

Two people were arrested in connection to this incident, police said. They are 18-year-old Angel Ornelas and 26-year-old Javier Luque Sandoval.

