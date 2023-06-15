Operation Summer Shield 2023: Phoenix crime crackdown ends in over 580 arrests, police say

The Phoenix Police Department is announcing the results of a multi-agency operation targeting violent offenders in the city.

Operation Summer Shield was "immensely successful" and ended in the arrests of over 580 people, police said.

Details about the operation are limited, but the department is expected to speak publicly about it at 2 p.m. on June 15. This will be streamed live on the FOX 10 website and on YouTube.

Various law enforcement agencies assisted Phoenix PD, including the Maricopa County Attorney's Office, the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office, the Arizona Dept. of Public Safety, the FBI, Homeland Security, U.S. Marshals and the Office of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms.