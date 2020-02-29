6 residents displaced after fire damages west Phoenix apartment building

article

A three-story multi-unit apartment building was damaged early Saturday morning due to a fire and American Red Cross officials say the blaze impacted about nine units.

Initial calls to 911 reported heavy smoke coming from the balcony of a second-floor apartment. When they arrived at the scene near Indian School Road and 32nd Avenue, crews were able to keep the fire from spreading throughout the building.

"One patient was treated for smoke inhalation but declined ambulance transport to the hospital. Six residents have been displaced due to the fire and are working with Phoenix Fire Crisis response units," stated Phoenix Fire Department officials.

No firefighters were injured during this incident and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

No names have been released in this case.