68 pro-Palestinian protesters accused of trespassing at ASU

Nearly 70 people have been charged with trespassing in connection to a pro-Palestinian protest at Arizona State University, the Maricopa County Attorney's Office said.

MCAO says the incident happened in April on the Alumni Lawn near Old Main, where encampments are prohibited.

"Throughout the day, uniformed ASU Police officers approached the group and requested that the demonstrators remove their tents and leave the area in accordance with university policy. Most refused," MCAO said. "After midnight, when members of the group continued to defy police orders, they were arrested. Officers from the Tempe Police Department, Arizona Department of Public Safety, and the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office assisted in those arrests."

Sixty-eight people were arrested. They've since been charged with criminal trespass in the third degree, MCAO said.

"The right to free speech does not extend to violating the law," Maricopa County Attorney Mitchell said. "The university’s policy is clear – encampments are not permitted in this particular area on campus. The protestors – many of whom were not students – were given the chance, over and over again, to peacefully take down the encampments and leave the area. ASU, along with local law enforcement, had a responsibility to keep the area safe for students and faculty. My office is now playing the equally important role of holding these people accountable for their actions."

Trial dates have not been scheduled.