7-Eleven offers free slurpees on 7/11 and 7/12

It's that time of year again!

On July 11th, convenience store 7-Eleven will celebrate the day by offering anyone a free small Slurpee between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m.

You can get a second free Slurpee if you download the 7Rewards app. The app will give you a coupon for another free slurpee. This coupon can only be used starting July 12th. It is valid for 30 days.

Free Slurpees can also be delivered to your door on July 12th through the 7NOW app.

More deals will be available on July 11th. For example, there will be $1 Jalapeno Cheddar dogs, $1 Big Bite hot dogs, and $1 slices of pizza.

7-Eleven stores now have a Blueberry Lemonade Slurpee.

For more information, visit the 7-Eleven website.