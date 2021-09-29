Expand / Collapse search

Annapolis High School violence: 7 in custody, 2 stabbed and hospitalized

By Bob Barnard
Published 
Updated 3 mins ago
ANNAPOLIS, Md. - Authorities say seven people are in custody and two others were hospitalized after being stabbed and cut when violence erupted at a high school in Anne Arundel County Wednesday.

The incident was reported around 9 a.m. at Annapolis High School after a fight broke out outside of the building and carried inside.

School resource officers in the vicinity of the fight quickly intervened. The two who were injured were described as having serious but not life threatening wounds.

In total, seven were taken into custody. Charges are pending, police say. It is not clear what started the fight.

The school was placed on lockdown for about an hour while the investigation was underway. The lockdown was lifted around 10 a.m.

Anne Arundel County Police report that there is no active threat currently at the school but a strong police presence will remain on campus.