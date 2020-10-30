7-year-old girl dies after being hit in the head in drive-by shooting on Detroit's east side

article

A 7-year-old girl who was shot in a drive-by shooting earlier this week in Detroit has died, police said Friday morning.

The shooting happened Wednesday night in the 3900 block of Bedford, which is just west of Outer Drive and north of Mack in Detroit's Morningside neighborhood. The girl, who has not yet been identified, was shot in the head.

Police are looking for suspects in a dark blue Dodge Charger. Investigators said the girl was not the target of the shooting.

A neighbor helped call 911 and gave the girl medical attention before help arrived. Police drove the girl to the hospital.

The girl had been in the hospital in critical condition.

Police are continuing to investigate and said they'll hold a press conference after 2 p.m. with updates on the story.