71-year-old man missing out of Chandler since Dec. 15

A 71-year-old man is missing out of Chandler, police announced the night of Wednesday, Dec. 16. The public's help is needed to find him.

Alren Killius was last seen on Tuesday, Dec. 15 around 9:30 p.m. at his home near Dobson and Elliot roads.

He was wearing a white T-shirt, blue jeans, gym shoes and a blue windbreaker jacket.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Chandler Police Department at 480-782-4130.