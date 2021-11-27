Drone catches dramatic footage of Phoenix house fire that displaced 8 people

Eight people have been displaced after Phoenix firefighters extinguished a fire near 51st Avenue and Thomas Road overnight, officials said.

Fire officials said heavy smoke and fire were coming out of a home in the area when they arrived.

Everyone inside the residence had evacuated by the time first responders arrived. Three people were treated for smoke inhalation injuries, but all of them refused to be taken to the hospital, officials said.

No firefighters were hurt. Authorities are investigating the cause of the fire.

The aftermath of a house fire on 51st Avenue and Thomas.

More Arizona headlines

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:

Advertisement







