1 killed in wrong-way crash on Loop 101 in north Phoenix
PHOENIX - The eastbound lanes of the Loop 101 Pima Freeway have reopened at Interstate 17 following a deadly wrong-way crash, according to the Arizona Dept. of Transportation.
A vehicle reportedly was driving westbound down the eastbound lanes when it crashed head-on with another car early Saturday morning, killing one person, officials said.
The on-ramp at 27th Avenue was also closed while authorities investigated, according to the Arizona Dept. of Public Safety.
The scene of a crash investigation on Loop 101 in north Phoenix.
