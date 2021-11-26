Police investigating homicide in east Phoenix

article

Police are investigating a murder in east Phoenix after a man was found with "injuries consistent with homicide."

According to Sgt. Ann Justus with Phoenix Police, officers responded just after 9:30 a.m. on Nov. 25 to the scene near 44th Street and McDowell Road for reports of an injured person.

The victim, identified as 27-year-old Cory Angel Rodriguez, was pronounced dead by firefighters.

"At the conclusion of the preliminary investigation at the scene by detectives last night, they located injuries consistent with homicide," Sgt. Justus said Friday.

No suspect information was released.

If you have any information, you're asked to call police at 602-262-6151 or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

