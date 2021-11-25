2-year-old girl dies after being pulled from Phoenix pool: police

A 2-year-old girl who was pulled from a swimming pool in Phoenix on Thursday has died, police said.

"Unfortunately, the 2 year old female did not survive," Sgt. Ann Justus said Friday. "This is being investigated as a tragic accident at this time."

Officials originally identified the child as a boy but later clarified the victim as a girl.

The Phoenix Fire Department responded to reports of a child submerged in water on Nov. 25 at a home near Seventh Street and Bethany Home Road.

"Responding crews received reports that the patient was submerged in a pool for an unknown period of time," Capt. Gammage said. "The child was pulled from the pool prior to the engine companies arrival, and was unresponsive on initial evaluation."

The child was taken to Phoenix Children's Hospital.

Arizona Headlines

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:

Advertisement

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX 10 News app. It is FREE! Download for Apple iOS or Android.