Rest in peace: Retired PCSO K9 Troy passes away

A K9 who retired from the Pinal County Sheriff's Office earlier this year has died, the department said.

PCSO said on Nov. 24 that Troy, a 10-year-old Belgian Malinois, "passed away in the close company of his beloved handler and partner."

Troy was battling health issues before his passing, including heart failure.

K9 Troy, who retired from the Pinal County Sheriff's Office earlier this year, has passed away, the department said. (Pinal County Sheriff's Office)

"K9 Troy recently developed some health concerns requiring veterinary attention," PCSO said in a Facebook post. "On November 19, 2021, x-rays revealed fluid in the right side of and around Troy's heart. The veterinarian advised his heart was failing."

Troy started his career with PCSO in 2014 as a dual-purpose service dog who was trained to detect narcotic odors and perform patrol work.

"During his career, the 10-year-old Belgian Malinois had many successful deployments resulting in several suspect apprehensions and many more narcotic finds," PCSO said.

Rest in peace, Troy, and thank you for your service.

