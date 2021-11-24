5-car crash in Glendale seriously injures woman, shuts down roads

Five cars crashed in Glendale on the night of Wednesday, Nov. 24, and a woman was left with serious injuries, the police department said.

The crash happened near 47th Avenue and Camelback Road. It's unclear what caused the crash, but police say the crash involved someone being rear-ended.

A woman has life-threatening injuries and another was taken to the hospital out of precaution.

Impairment isn't believed to have contributed to the collision.

Roadways in the area were closed for several hours due to the investigation.

5-car crash in Glendale on 47th Avenue and Camelback Road on Nov. 24

