8-year-old Arizona student arrested for bringing loaded gun to school, MCSO says

An 8-year-old Arizona student was arrested for bringing a loaded handgun to school and threatening a teacher, a sheriff's office said.

What we know:

The Dec. 1 incident happened at Fort Mohave Elementary School around noon, the Mohave County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post.

Investigators say an eight-year-old boy brought a loaded handgun into a classroom, showed it to other students and let another student hold the gun.

"An uninvolved student overheard the information and told the principal, prompting swift action from the school to remove the male student and the weapon away from other students," MCSO said.

Before deputies arrived at the school, school staff had already removed the student from the classroom and secured the gun.

"Interviews were conducted with the male student, his parent, and the 2nd student who took possession of the weapon. Interviews revealed that a threat was made against a teacher while the 1st student was in possession of the firearm," MCSO said.

The unidentified student was arrested and taken to the Mohave County Juvenile Detention Center. He's accused of several felonies, including misconduct involving weapons, disorderly conduct, minor in possession of a firearm, interfering with an educational institution, and threatening/intimidating.

What we don't know:

Investigators are still working to confirm how the student got the gun.

"The investigation is ongoing to determine if charges will be filed against the 2nd student for possible involvement in this incident," MCSO said.