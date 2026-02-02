Man falls nearly 25 feet from scaffolding at Chandler construction site

The Brief A construction worker was hospitalized in serious but stable condition after falling roughly 20 to 25 feet from scaffolding in Chandler. Fire crews responded to the site on S. Gilbert Rd. on Monday to treat the man before transporting him to a local medical center. The cause of the fall and the specific nature of the worker's injuries have not yet been released as officials continue to investigate the incident.



A worker is seriously hurt after falling between 20 and 25 feet from scaffolding at a construction site in Chandler.

What we know:

Chandler firefighters arrived at 3075 S. Gilbert Rd. on Feb. 2, to find the man who had fallen.

"He was alert and talking with paramedics on scene. He was transported as a level one trauma due to the height of the fall," the fire department told FOX 10. He is being evaluated at the trauma center."

He was taken to a nearby medical center in serious but stable condition.

What we don't know:

The identity of the man, and the events leading up to his fall, were not made known. Officials did not release his exact injuries.

What's next:

FOX 10 has reached out to the Chandler Fire Department for additional information.

Map of where the fall happened.