Man falls nearly 25 feet from scaffolding at Chandler construction site
CHANDLER, Ariz. - A worker is seriously hurt after falling between 20 and 25 feet from scaffolding at a construction site in Chandler.
What we know:
Chandler firefighters arrived at 3075 S. Gilbert Rd. on Feb. 2, to find the man who had fallen.
"He was alert and talking with paramedics on scene. He was transported as a level one trauma due to the height of the fall," the fire department told FOX 10. He is being evaluated at the trauma center."
He was taken to a nearby medical center in serious but stable condition.
What we don't know:
The identity of the man, and the events leading up to his fall, were not made known. Officials did not release his exact injuries.
What's next:
FOX 10 has reached out to the Chandler Fire Department for additional information.
Map of where the fall happened.
The Source: Chandler Fire Department