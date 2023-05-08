8-year-old boy searching for firewood goes missing in Michigan's Porcupine Mountains

article

Michigan State Police are leading the search effort to find a missing 8-year-old boy who got lost as he was searching for firewood while camping with his family in the Porcupine Mountains in Michigan's Upper Peninsula.

Nante Niemi, 8, has been missing since around 1 p.m. on Saturday while he was camping with his family in Wilderness State Park near Wakefield. Early reports indicate Nante was searching for firewood for the campsite when he was last seen.

The boy stands 4’2", 70-80 lbs. and was wearing a white sweatshirt, gray sweatpants, and black boots. He has blonde hair and brown eyes.

Over 150 search and rescue personnel from MSP and area police agencies are searching the area. The search crews include K9s, air searching, and water searching as well.

The terrain is very remote and hilly with a lot of standing water and, due to snow depths, several seasonal roads are not passable at this time.

MSP is asking people who live nearby to avoid the area as they search.

"The terrain is very rough, and they are doing a great job and need the time and focus to do so," his mother, Jessica Buerger, said.

The boy is a student in the Hurley School District in Hurley, Wisconsin, which advised anxious members of the community to stay away from the area so authorities "can best do their job."

"The local police are also aware that we stand by ready with 2 buses of volunteers waiting to go help search," the school district said on Facebook.

Information from the Associated Press was used in this report.