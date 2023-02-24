80-year-old North Texas janitor can retire again thanks to $266K in community donations

Expand / Collapse search
Winter Storm Warning
from WED 5:00 PM MST until THU 7:00 AM MST, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Southeast Gila County
19
Winter Storm Warning
from WED 5:00 PM MST until THU 5:00 AM MST, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven
Winter Storm Warning
from WED 2:00 PM MST until THU 11:00 AM MST, White Mountains
Winter Storm Warning
from WED 8:00 AM MST until THU 8:00 AM MST, Eastern Mogollon Rim, Northern Gila County
Winter Storm Warning
from WED 5:00 AM MST until THU 11:00 AM MST, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area
Winter Storm Warning
from WED 8:00 AM MST until THU 5:00 AM MST, Yavapai County Mountains, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins
Winter Storm Warning
from WED 5:00 AM MST until THU 8:00 AM MST, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Western Mogollon Rim, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons
Winter Storm Warning
from WED 12:00 AM MST until THU 8:00 AM MST, Kaibab Plateau
Winter Storm Warning
from TUE 5:00 PM MST until THU 1:00 AM MST, Northwest Plateau, Northwest Deserts
Flood Warning
until FRI 2:00 PM MST, Gila County
Wind Advisory
from WED 5:00 PM MST until THU 12:00 AM MST, New River Mesa, Rio Verde/Salt River, Superior, Tonto Basin, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami, Southeast Gila County
Winter Weather Advisory
from WED 5:00 PM MST until THU 7:00 AM MST, New River Mesa, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Globe/Miami, Southeast Gila County
Wind Advisory
from WED 3:00 PM MST until WED 8:00 PM MST, Aguila Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument
Wind Advisory
from WED 11:00 AM MST until WED 8:00 PM MST, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley
Wind Advisory
from WED 2:00 PM MST until THU 5:00 AM MST, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak
Winter Weather Advisory
from WED 5:00 PM MST until THU 5:00 AM MST, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park
Wind Advisory
from WED 2:00 PM MST until WED 11:00 PM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle
Wind Advisory
from WED 5:00 AM MST until WED 5:00 PM MST, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Wind Advisory
until WED 5:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau, Lake Mead National Recreation Area

80-year-old North Texas janitor can retire again thanks to $266K in community donations

By FOX 4 Staff
Published 
Heartwarming News
FOX 4

Students help raise money for school janitor who had to unretire due to rent hike

A GoFundMe for the janitor known as Mr. James has now raised more than $30,000.

CALLISBURG, Texas - An 80-year-old janitor in Cooke County will soon be able to retire again thanks to help from his community.

It took just nine days for people to raise $266,000 for the man known as Mr. James.

He works at Callisburg High School in the small city of Callisburg, which is about 75 miles north of Dallas.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Rent hike forced retired 80-year-old to take job as a janitor, now strangers have raised $28,000 for him

vlcsnap-2023-02-17-15h03m50s169.jpg

Mr. James was forced to unretire in January because his rent spiked during the pandemic.

Three students heard their new janitor's story and decided to start the fundraising campaign with the title ‘Getting Mr. James out of this school.’

The teens set the original goal at $10,000, which it quickly surpassed.

Students talk about GoFundMe for 80-year-old retiree who took job as a janitor to make ends meet

Marti Yusko and Greyson Thurman at Callisburg High School started the GoFundMe for the man known to students as Mr. James. He had to return to work as a janitor after his rent was raised.

"Nobody deserves to work their whole life. They deserve to enjoy everything," said student Greyson Thurman, who posted the campaign.

The campaign officially ends Friday at noon.