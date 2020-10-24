Expand / Collapse search
$8,000 reward offered for Prescott man after violent assault near Verde River

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix
article

Robert David Pearsall III (Yavapai County Sheriff's Office)

PHOENIX - The Yavapai County Sheriff's Office is increasing their reward by $5,000 for a man who has been wanted since 2018 for violently assaulting a man near the Verde River in central Arizona.

Officials say Robert David Pearsall III is wanted for attempted first-degree murder and aggravated assault after he reportedly struck a man multiple times in the face with a hardened piece of wood in an unprovoked attack in September 2018.

The victim suffered a concussion and lost part of his right ear as a result of the assault. 

According to a news release, he may be driving a white 1999 Acura TL with a fake license plate, or he may not have a license plate at all.

Pearsall is a white, 5'11", 42-year-old man weighing 165 pounds with blonde balding hair and green eyes. He is believed to change his appearance often, Yavapai County officials said. His last known address was on Moall Drive in Prescott.

With the reward increase, a total of $8,000 is being offered for information leading to his arrest.

Anyone with information is asked to call Yavapai Silent Witness at 1-800-932-3232 or to submit tips at http://yavapaisw.com/.

