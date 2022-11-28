911 calls in Idaho college town include reports of 'blood,' 'unusual circumstances'

The small town of Moscow, Idaho, received a deluge of calls last week reporting suspicious activity and requesting welfare checks after four University of Idaho students were savagely stabbed to death in a home near campus, according to the recently released 911 logs.

The owner of the Sud Zee's laundromat dialed 911 on Nov. 23 to report a "mark on the column inside that looks like blood." An officer responded but did not take a report.

A woman called police two days later at 6:14 p.m. to report that "someone keeps shining a light into her window" and that an unknown person had repeatedly banged on her door the prior week.

Police responded but didn't take a report, the log says.

The victims of Nov. 13 University of Idaho massacre.

A total of 77 calls came in from Nov. 23 to Nov. 27, offering a glimpse into a community gripped by fear since Ethan Chapin, 20, Xana Kernodle, 20, Madison Mogen, 21, and Kaylee Goncalves, 21, were murdered Nov. 13 after 3 a.m. in a rental house on King Road near campus.

Since the quadruple homicide, the Moscow Police Department has received a total of 78 calls for unusual circumstances and 36 requesting welfare checks – an increase from 70 and 18, respectively, for all of October, according to a press release.

Police have named the four victims of an apparent quadruple homicide at the University of Idaho as Madison Mogen, Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle and Kaylee Goncalves.

The latest 911 logs show how the shocking crime continues to rattle many in the town of 25,000 – many of whom remain on edge with the killer still on the loose. Police have not identified a suspect or determined whether there was more than one assailant.

On Nov. 24, a caller reported that a female employee at Shari's Cafe and Pies received a menacing note on the back of a receipt. "You better watch out," the message threatened.

On Nov. 26, a report came in that some men were "acting sketchy" and "shadow-boxing" at the Corner Club on N. Main Street – the bar where Goncalves and Mogen went the night before they were slaughtered.

A woman called police Nov. 27 at 3:18 a.m. after she "woke up and saw her front door wide open."

University of Idaho students Ethan Chapin, 20, Xana Kernodle, 20, Madison Mogen, 21, and Kaylee Goncalves, 21.

A person complained Nov. 23 of a "male at dog park asking strange questions."

Several people reported that various parked vehicles were suspicious.

On Thanksgiving, police fielded 21 calls, including four for a suspicious person or circumstance. A woman reported that someone rang her doorbell twice, but no one was at the door when she answered.

In response to a records request, the Moscow Police Department said no 911 calls were made from the King Road house between June 6, when the murdered roommates moved in, and Nov. 11.

This may suggest that the residents didn't have any prior safety concerns that warranted a call to police.

