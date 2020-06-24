A 5.8M earthquake shook between the Sequoia and Death Valley National Parks

article

A preliminary 5.8M earthquake shook about 10 miles south/southeast of Lone Pine, California Wednesday morning. Lone Pine is located between Sequoia National Park and Death Valley National Park.

The U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) says the earthquake was reported at 10:40 a.m. There are no initial reports of damage from the earthquake.

At the beginning of California Governor Gavin Newsom's briefing on Wednesday, he mentioned that 47,000 people were alerted early by the MyShake app.

USGS provides information about earthquakes by state and preparedness information, including helpful information for those in California.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.