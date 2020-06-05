A week following looting incident, Scottsdale braces for potential weekend unrest

On May 30, looters caused all sorts of damages to businesses at Scottsdale Fashion Square.

Almost one week later, many are still shaken from what happened.

"Obviously, we are very scared, and they came very close to our store and it was scary," said John Danayan, who owns a business in the area.

Danayan says his store wasn’t hit, but he is making sure people have no reason to break in.

"We really emptied out the store. Even the cheap stuff. Anything someone would be tempted to break into," said Danayan.

Next door to Danayan's business, Alien Donuts facing backlash. The backlash came after a post on social media about protecting their store, along with images of firearms and militia.

"Whether it be boycotts or images of emojis with fire on a building, I have gotten a lot of that. Like, we are going to burn your place down," said David Ventura, who owns Alien Donuts.

The backlash was made clear on Yelp, where many people have left one-star ratings for the business.

Ventura says his only intention was to protect his livelihood, and he has since deleted the posts.

"We had those people outside the shop the following evening, when streets were quiet. The city had been destroyed the night prior. We just wanted to make sure it didn’t happen again," said Ventura.

Ventura also said he has also had a considerable amount of support, and hopes people will understand his true intentions.

"I’m being educated by those that opposed what I said, and they are setting me straight," said Ventura. "In the long run, this could be a good thing."