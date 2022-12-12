Expand / Collapse search
Aaron Dean Trial: Former Fort Worth police officer takes stand in his own defense

By Dan Godwin
Published 
Updated 8:31AM
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 4

FORT WORTH, Texas - The murder trial of former Fort Worth police officer Aaron Dean is under Monday with the defense presenting its case.

Dean was the first witness called by the defense team on Monday morning. When asked why he waived his Fifth Amendment rights Dean said, "This jury needs to hear from me, and hear the truth." 

Dean is on trial for shooting and killing Atatiana Jefferson’s three years ago.

ATATIANA JEFFERSON COVERAGE

Aaron Dean's defense team begins presenting their case

The defense begins presenting its case today in the trial of former Fort Worth police officer Aaron Dean. He's on trial for murder in the shooting death of Atatiana Jefferson more than three years ago.

He’s charged with murder, but court observers said it’s possible the jury could also consider the lesser charge of manslaughter.

The state rested its case against Dean on Wednesday after two and a half days of testimony.

Many people watching the trial had expected the prosecution to spend more time building its case against the former Fort Worth police officer.

In October 2019, Dean was responding to a call about suspicious open doors at Jefferson’s mother’s home. He shot through a back window, killing Jefferson inside the house.

The defense said Jefferson pointed a handgun in Dean’s direction and argued he acted in self-defense.

Aaron Dean Trial: State rests case against former Fort Worth police officer after just 3 days

The state's final witnesses in Dean's trial testified about the crime scene, followed by Atatiana Jefferson's sister. The defense will begin to lay out its case on Monday.

The prosecution is trying to convince jurors that Dean never saw a gun. The state said he failed to follow proper police protocols in the way he responded to the situation.

After the defense presents its case, the prosecution will have a chance to call rebuttal witnesses.

If convicted of murder, Dean faces a possible sentence anywhere from five to 99 years in prison.

FOX 4 will have gavel-to-gavel coverage on Fox4News.com and our YouTube page, plus live updates from the courtroom throughout the day.

Atatiana Jefferson Shooting Timeline

The shooting happened on Oct. 12, 2019.

Atatiana Jefferson was babysitting her 8-year-old nephew at her mother's house.

A neighbor made a non-emergency call to police because a door was open with lights on.

Officer Dean arrived, walked into the backyard and saw Jefferson in a window with her gun in her hand. Dean yelled, "put your hands up! Let me see your hands!" before immediately firing a single shot, killing Jefferson.

The shooting led to protests against the Fort Worth Police Department.

If you have issues viewing the timeline click here.