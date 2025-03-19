Aaron Gunches: Arizona executes man who murdered girlfriend's ex

article

The Brief Aaron Brian Gunches has been executed at the Florence State Prison. Gunches was found guilty of murdering Ted Price in 2002. "The family of Ted Price has been waiting for justice for more than two decades, and they deserve closure," said Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes, during a news conference on Gunches' execution.



Corrections officials in Arizona say Aaron Gunches, a man who was found guilty in connection with the 2002 murder of Ted Price, has been put to death.

What we know:

In a news conference, Arizona Department of Corrections, Rehabilitation and Reentry Deputy Director John Barcello said Gunches was executed at the Florence State Prison.

"Mr. Gunches was brought into the execution chamber at 10:01 a.m., and ADCRR read the Warrant of Execution at 10:12 a.m. Shortly thereafter, Mr. Gunches gave his last statement," said Barcello. "The IV process began at 10:04 a.m., and was completed at 10:07 a.m. The drug protocol began at 10:13 a.m., and was completed at 10:19 a.m."

Barcelo said Gunches' last meal included a bacon cheeseburger, fries, a spicy gyro, a BBQ gyro, and onion rings. We were told that Gunches did not have any final words, and he did not ask for a spiritual advisor.

Gunches' execution was carried out by inserting IVs into his arms, according to news media representatives who witnessed the execution. In the state's two previous executions, the IV had been inserted into the prisoner's femoral artery. Gunches was declared dead at 10:33 a.m., but media witnesses said he appeared to have died about 10 minutes after he was given the first injection.

Barcello said Governor Katie Hobbs has been notified that Gunches' execution has been carried out.

According to the Associated Press, Arizona is the first state with a Democratic governor to execute someone since 2017, when Virginia did so under then-Gov. Terry McAuliffe.

Officials, victim's family speak out on Gunches' execution

During the news conference, Barcello said he witnessed the entire execution process, and said it went "according to plan."

"I can say that the process went according to ADCRR policy procedure," said Barcello, who did not take questions from members of the media during the news conference.

Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes also spoke during the news conference. She called March 19 an "incredibly solemn day."

"An execution is the most serious action that the state takes, and I assure you that it is not taken lightly," said Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes. "As Arizona voters have affirmed, and the courts have reinforced, the death penalty is the law of the land in Arizona. The family of Ted Price has been waiting for justice for more than two decades. They deserve closure."

Members of Price's family also spoke out about the execution.

What They Said:

Karen Price described her brother as a kind and loving person who enjoyed watching the Phoenix Suns and Arizona Diamondbacks and riding his motorcycle. She said her family was devastated by Ted's death.

"I'd like to imagine we would be both enjoying our retirement and perhaps planning a trip together, rather than me coming here to witness the execution of a man that took his life," Karen said Wednesday.

She added that "closure" doesn't capture the reality of the family's situation. "Although we've taken the final step in the legal process, the pain of losing Ted remains profound and cannot be conveyed in mere words. It is a relief that we no longer have to deal with lawyers, sift through documents, check prison records, or communicate with victims' advocates or reporters," she said.

Ted Price's daughter, Brittney Price, said in a statement distributed to the news media that the "pain of reliving the circumstances surrounding my father's death for over two decades has taken a significant toll on my family and me."

"Today marks the end of that painful chapter and I couldn't be more grateful," she said.

The backstory:

Officials with ADCRR said Price was found shot to death on the Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community, near Mesa.

According to a June 2010 court document that is related to the case, Price had planned to stay at his ex's apartment while waiting for a school grant, but the two began fighting, and Price was told to leave after about 10 days. Price was initially taken to a bus station, but was later taken to a remote part of the desert and shot. His body was discovered several days after the incident.

While the Associated Press wrote that Price was the ex-husband of Gunches' girlfriend at the time, Price's sister said on March 19 that the two dated for 10 years, but never married.

Officials with ADCRR said Gunches was pulled over by a DPS trooper near the California state line in January 2003. The trooper was shot twice by Gunches, but suffered minor injuries.

Ultimately, Gunches was arrested following a manhunt that included over 50 officers.

Gunches' execution faced delays

Gunches' execution has been at the center of legal maneuvers in recent years.

Timeline:

In November 2022, Gunches filed a request for his own death warrant with the state's Supreme Court, but he later withdrew that request, stating that he did not know that Mayes, who won election for Arizona Attorney General in the 2022 election, had stated her intentions of "pausing" executions in Arizona.

After she took office, Mayes tried to withdraw a request for Gunches' death warrant that was filed by her predecessor, Mark Brnovich. The court, however, refused the request. While a death warrant was ultimately granted, Governor Katie Hobbs said her administration would not carry out an execution, and a review of the state’s death penalty protocol was conducted.

The review ended in November when Democratic Gov. Katie Hobbs dismissed the retired federal magistrate judge she had appointed to examine execution procedures.

