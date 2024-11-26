AZ AG seeking death warrant for Aaron Gunches amid execution pause

The Brief Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes is seeking another death warrant for Aaron Gunches Gunches was sentenced to death for killing a man over 20 years ago. Gunches' death sentence has been at the center of legal maneuvers in recent years.



A spokesperson with the Arizona Attorney General's Office said on Nov. 26 that they are moving forward with efforts to execute a death row inmate, in a decision that also marks the end of an execution pause in the state.

Per a statement, Attorney General Kris Mayes will seek an execution warrant from the Arizona Supreme Court for Aaron Brian Gunches, while noting that the AG indicated in May that executions would resume by early 2025.

"We have worked with ADCRR throughout its process to carefully review and improve the state’s death penalty procedures, and I am confident that executions can now proceed in compliance with state and federal law," read a portion of the statement.

Aaron Gunches

A prior news release from the Maricopa County Attorney's Office (MCAO) outlined Gunches' criminal past, saying, "Gunches pled guilty to first-degree murder and kidnapping for [Ted] Price’s death. In a separate case out of La Paz County, Gunches pleaded guilty to the attempted murder of an Arizona Department of Public Safety Trooper. A jury sentenced Gunches to death for the murder of Ted Price. After an error was discovered in the sentencing proceeding, a jury sentenced Gunches to death a second time in 2013."

Gunches' execution has been at the center of legal drama in recent years. In November 2022, Gunches filed a request for his own death warrant with the state's Supreme Court, but he later withdrew that request, stating that he did not know that Mayes, who won election for Arizona Attorney General that same month, had stated her intentions of "pausing" executions in Arizona.

After she took office as Attorney General, Mayes tried to withdraw a request for Gunches' death warrant that was filed by her predecessor, Mark Brnovich. The court, however, refused the request. While a death warrant was ultimately granted, Governor Katie Hobbs said her administration would not carry out an execution.

Death penalty procedure review fell apart

We have also learned that a review of Arizona's execution process has fallen apart.

In 2023, Governor Katie Hobbs appointed David Dunkin, a retired U.S. Magistrate Judge, to review the state's execution process. In a letter sent to Dunkin that was released by the Governor's Office, Dunkin was dismissed from his role in the review.

"Your review has, unfortunately, faced repeated challenges, and I no longer have confidence that I will receive a report from you that will accomplish the purpose and goals of the Executive Order that I issued nearly two years ago," read a portion of the letter.

In the letter, Gov. Hobbs wrote that early drafts of Dunkin's review have called into question Dunkin's understanding of both Hobbs' executive order for a list of recommendations to be produced for improving the Arizona Department of Corrections, Rehabilitation and Reentry's execution process, as well as the actual scope of work Dunkin was hired to perform.

"For example, you recommend that ADCRR conduct executions by firing squad (a method not currently authorized by Arizona law), despite the Executive Order’s direction to focus on procurement, protocols, and procedures related to carrying out an execution under existing law," read a portion of the letter.

The letter, which was dated Nov. 26, also states that ADCRR has "undertaken a comprehensive review of prior executions and has made significant revisions to its policies and procedures."

"The Department has also doubled the size of its medical team with required regular training, implemented extensive documentation requirements for all aspects of the process, and mandated a post-execution review to inform any necessary changes to policy and procedure," read a portion of the letter. "With these extensive changes in place, ADCRR is prepared to conduct an execution that complies with legal requirements if an execution warrant is issued."

Anti-death penalty group denounces AG's decision

In the aftermath of the announcement, the group Death Penalty Alternatives for Arizona issued a statement on the AG's decision to resume executions in Arizona.

The statement reads:

"The recent announcement to resume executions in Arizona reflects a troubling disregard for the state’s pressing challenges and the needs of victims’ families. While we offer our deepest condolences to the family of Ted Price, we are disheartened by the lack of meaningful support and resources provided to help them heal from such a tragic loss.

The Arizona Department of Corrections, Rehabilitation, and Reentry (ADCRR) is plagued by severe issues, including crumbling infrastructure, staff shortages, unqualified personnel, and systemic failures in healthcare. Rather than addressing these urgent problems, the state has chosen to focus its energy on resuming executions—an irreversible and morally fraught punishment that diverts resources from solutions that could create real, lasting safety and justice.

This decision not only disregards the flaws in Arizona’s death penalty system but also reflects political maneuvering at the expense of true justice. The Attorney General’s push for executions amid infighting with less powerful county attorneys prioritizes her reputation and power over the values of thousands of Arizonans.

Arizona’s death penalty system has long been criticized for racial bias, errors, and the risk of wrongful executions. These flaws cannot be resolved by procedural reviews or promises of transparency. Executions fail as a deterrent to crime, cost taxpayers millions, and perpetuate a cycle of violence without addressing the root causes of harm.

We should be focused on fixing ADCRR’s systemic failures and providing families like the Prices with resources for healing. Victims’ families deserve more than the false promise of closure through state-sanctioned killing—they deserve compassion, support, and meaningful justice.

True justice prioritizes accountability, safety, and healing—not political posturing or vengeance. We call on state leaders to reject the pursuit of executions and instead focus on comprehensive

reform that builds a fair and humane justice system for all Arizonans."