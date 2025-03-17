Expand / Collapse search
Red Flag Warning
from TUE 1:00 PM MST until TUE 8:00 PM MST, Eastern Pima-Southeastern Pinal-Santa Cruz-Western Cochise, Southern Graham-Central and Eastern Cochise-Southern Greenlee-Lower Elevations of the San Carlos Apache Nation in Graham County
6
Wind Advisory
from MON 5:00 PM MST until TUE 5:00 AM MST, Yuma County
Wind Advisory
from TUE 10:00 AM MST until TUE 6:00 PM MST, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Kaibab Plateau
Wind Advisory
from TUE 11:00 AM MDT until TUE 7:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264, Black Mesa Area, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward
Wind Advisory
until TUE 11:00 AM MST, Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Northwest Plateau
Wind Advisory
from MON 9:00 PM MST until TUE 6:00 PM MST, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, White Mountains, Western Mogollon Rim, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Eastern Mogollon Rim

Aaron Gunches' execution set for March 19

By
Published  March 17, 2025 11:41am MST
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix

The Brief

    • Aaron Gunches is scheduled to be executed by lethal injection on March 19.
    • Gunches was sentenced to death for the murder of his girlfriend's ex-husband in 2002.

PHOENIX - On Wednesday, Arizona is scheduled to carry out the state's first execution in more than two years.

Aaron Gunches will be put to death by lethal injection on March 19 for his role in a 2002 murder.

The backstory:

Prosecutors said Gunches fatally shot his girlfriend’s ex-husband, Ted Price. The victim’s body was later found in a desert area.

Gunches was pulled over by the Arizona Department of Public Safety near the California border in 2003 and shot a trooper twice, according to authorities. The trooper survived thanks to a bulletproof vest and bullet casings from the shooting scene matched the ones found near Price’s body.

As for Gunches, he ultimately pleaded guilty to kidnapping and killing Price and to the attempted murder of the DPS trooper, and was originally sentenced to death in 2008. In 2010, however, the Arizona Supreme Court found an error in the sentencing proceeding, and remanded Gunches’ case for new sentencing. He was sentenced to death again in 2013.

Aaron Gunches mugshot KSAZ

Aaron Gunches

Dig deeper:

In November 2022, Gunches filed a request for his own death warrant with the state's Supreme Court, but he later withdrew that request, stating that he did not know that Mayes, who won election for Arizona Attorney General that same month, had stated her intentions of "pausing" executions in Arizona.

After she took office as Attorney General, Mayes tried to withdraw a request for Gunches' death warrant that was filed by her predecessor, Mark Brnovich. The court, however, refused the request. While a death warrant was ultimately granted, Governor Katie Hobbs said her administration would not carry out an execution, and a review of the state’s death penalty protocol was conducted.

The review ended in November when Democratic Gov. Katie Hobbs dismissed the retired federal magistrate judge she had appointed to examine execution procedures.

Related

Aaron Gunches: Arizona death row inmate passes on chance to ask for reprieve ahead of execution
article

Aaron Gunches: Arizona death row inmate passes on chance to ask for reprieve ahead of execution

Aaron Gunches, 53, is scheduled to be executed on March 19 for murdering his girlfriend's ex-husband decades ago.

The Source

  • Information for this story was gathered from a previous FOX 10 report on March 10 and the Associated Press.

Crime and Public SafetyPhoenixAlertsNews