Abandoned Shih-Tzu gets makeover, hopes to find forever home

article

A 5-year-old pup that was found abandoned in a crate in Phoenix has received a makeover just in time to find a forever home.

The Arizona Humane Society says Theodora was found with matted fur, dental problems, and overgrown nails when she was rescued last month.

After groomers removed her matted fur, Theodora was given a bubble bath and a sweater to keep her warm. The pup was also treated for stomach issues and underwent a dental procedure.

"As you can see in her before and after photos, Theodora is now bright-eyed and is as cute as ever with her head held high with confidence!" the humane society said.

If you are interested in adopting Theodora, visit www.azhumane.org/adopt to set up an appointment to meet the sweet Shih-Tzu.

Advertisement

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 10 News app. Download for Apple iOS or Android.