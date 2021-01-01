About 80,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in Arizona

article

On Jan. 1, officials with the Arizona Department of Health Services provided an update on the ongoing efforts to vaccinate Arizonans against COVID-19, almost a year after the pandemic disrupted life for Arizonans and others around the world in major ways.

In an e-mail, officials with AZDHS say about 80,000 doses of the vaccine have been administered so far, since vaccination efforts began. These doses were administered to healthcare workers, as well as residents and staff at long-term care facilities.

"With over 70 vaccination sites operating, and more planned for the next week across the state, the pace will continue to increase," officials wrote in the e-mail.

In the same e-mail, officials say Phase 1B of vaccine distribution, which includes teachers, childcare staff, protective services workers, and individuals 75 and older that are prioritized for the first doses, is expected to begin in most counties by late January.

"As more vaccine is made available to larger groups, distribution will be expanded to hundreds of vaccination providers registered by ADHS, with many more in the pipeline," read a portion of the statement.

On Dec. 30, 2020, Gov. Doug Ducey issued an executive order that calls for a rapid expansion of vaccine access by "streamlining distribution throughout Arizona and establishing additional vaccination sites."

"Rather than each county having their own implementation plans, the order directs the Arizona Department of Health Services (ADHS) to implement a state-directed allocation model to ensure a uniform approach to the vaccination of high-risk and high-priority Arizonans," read a news release from the governor's office, in part.

